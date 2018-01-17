Honey-Glazed Duck Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

for the duck:

4 duck breasts

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 sprigs fresh thyme

1 sprig fresh rosemary

3 garlic cloves, smashed

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

¼ cup|60 ml honey

for the cherry sauce:

1 teaspoon minced ginger

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 pound|454 grams pitted cherries, roughly chopped

¼ cup|60 ml white wine, preferably riesling

2 sprigs fresh thyme

1 bay leaf

1 sprig fresh rosemary

granulated sugar, to taste

for the pineapple chutney:

8 ounces|227 grams finely diced pineapple

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons minced cilantro

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon minced jalapeno

Directions

Prepare the duck: Score the duck skin in whichever pattern you choose (typically it is done diagonally with about ¼ in in between each score) and season with salt and pepper. Using a cast-iron pan, start the heat on medium and put the duck in, skin-side down. Let it sit until the fat has rendered and crispy, about 5 minutes. Carefully move the ducks around to make sure the skin gets even heat, drain the fat into a cup when the fat is too high as it will cook the rest of the duck and we do not want that yet. When the skin has rendered, remove the duck onto a paper towel and let rest. Make the cherry sauce: Add the ginger and garlic to the cast-iron skillet and allow it to work its flavor into the fat for about a minute, then add the pitted cherries and cook for 4 minutes. Turn the heat to high and keep a close eye on it all to make sure it doesn’t burn. After about a minute, add the wine, thyme, bay leaf, and rosemary and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, until slightly reduced. Reduce the heat to medium and add a ¼ cup of water to the pan. Stir and let reduce by 25% volume of liquid and season with sugar. Remove the sprigs of herbs and purée the mixture in a blender until smooth. Save off to the side to heat up later. Make the pineapple chutney: Mix everything in a bowl and let it chill out until you’re ready to serve. Now that everything is prepped you can start cooking! In a separate little pot, heat up the cherry sauce on low. Clean that cast-iron and put in the duck breast skin-side down and cook on medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes. Flip them and turn the heat up to high. Add the butter, honey, garlic, thyme, and rosemary. As it heats up and starts to bubble, baste the duck breast (the skin should start to bubble on top) for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the duck is cooked medium rare throughout. Remove the duck breast and let it rest on a wire rack. The honey will caramelize and create a crispy exterior along with the skin. Serve with the pineapple chutney and cherry sauce.

