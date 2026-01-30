Honkai Star Rail Fortnite Collab Teased by Epic Games – Kafka & Blade Skins Hinted

Epic Games has teased that a Honkai Star Rail Fortnite collaboration is in the works. The surprise HSR crossover with HoYoverse will be released in Fortnite Chapter 7 soon. However, the teaser image might have revealed that Kafka and Blade skins will be coming to the battle royale.

Epic Games Teases Honkai: Star Rail Fortnite Collaboration

Screenshot: Epic Games, HoYoverse

If you are doing a double take at that headline, I do not blame you. If you would have told me years ago that Fortnite would one day collaborate with HoYoverse, I would have thought it impossible. However, it’s true! In a surprise January 30 post on X, the official Epic Games account revealed the collab.

The Honkai Star Rail Fortnite crossover was announced with an image and a brief message. “Who’s trailblazing their way to Fortnite?” Unfortunately, there isn’t much information on the crossover, as Epic only shared the teaser image. Incredibly, the HSR Fortnite collab also managed to surprise dataminers.

Screenshot: X @EpicGames

As an admitted gacha and HoYoverse addict, I’m honestly really hyped for this crossover. Although I should point out we don’t know how extensive it is, in terms of whether it will feature skins or not. However, the Epic Games teaser image might actually give us a hint on which Honkai Star Rail characters might be coming to Fortnite.

Blade and Kafka Fortnite Skins May Have Been Revealed

Screenshot: HoYoVerse

As someone who’s spent hundreds of hours playing Honkai Star Rail, my first reaction was to look closely at the image Epic Games tweeted out. Interestingly, in HSR, 5-Star characters already have predetermined weapon models as a part of their character’s story. So unlike Genshin Impact, we can narrow down which sword specifically belongs to each character.

Based on the images, it appears that Kafka and Blade could be getting Fortnite skins. Again, this is pure speculation based purely on the teaser screenshot. However, it is interesting that Epic Games wrote “who’s trailblazing their way” to the game. At least the way I read that, it implies two characters from HSR will be making their way to the game.

Here are images of Blade and Kafka in-game so you can compare them to the Fortnite teaser:

Blade

Screenshot: HoYoVerse, Epic Games

Kafka

Screenshot: HoYoVerse, Epic Games

And with the two weapons perfectly matching Kafka and Blade, that’s my bet on which HoYoverse characters would be getting Fortnite skins. Then again, I also haven’t played Honkai Star Rail in over half a year. I know, gacha burnout is real.

Regardless, it will be interesting to see how big the Honkai Star Rail Fortnite collab actually is once it’s fully announced. That said, we might not actually get any skins at all, and it could just be cosmetic items. So we should definitely keep our expectations in check.

When Is Honkai Star Rail Coming to Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games, HoYoverse

Unfortunately, we do not have a release date for the Honkai Star Rail Fortnite collab yet. As I mentioned above, the crossover was a complete surprise to both players, leakers, and dataminers. Seriously, Epic Games kept this one close to the chest!

However, the fact that Epic are teasing this crossover on their socials makes it seem like the collab could drop within the next week or two. But that is, again, speculation. However, previous Fortnite collabs have launched fairly soon after Epic Games posted official teasers, so anything is possible!