Honkai Star Rail Fortnite Skins Leaked – Kafka & Blade Release Date Revealed

HoYoverse has confirmed which Honkai Star Rail Fortnite skins will be coming to the Epic Games battle royale. We also now have a release date for the upcoming HoYoverse HSR Fortnite crossover.

Honkai Star Rail Fortnite Skins Will Be Kafka and Blade

Screenshot: HoYoVerse

When Epic Games officially teased the Honkai Star Rail Fortnite collab in January, I predicted that both Kafka and Blade would get skins. After all, the two swords that Epic posted on their social media were exact matches for the weapons that both characters use in the popular HoYoverse RPG. However, HoYoverse has confirmed which characters will be included in the HSR collab.

According to a trailer posted by HoYoverse, both Blade & Kafka will be the two skins included in the Honkai Star Rail Fortnite collab. The announcement was made by the official Honkai Star Rail social media account on X. The insider also uploaded what appears to be a promotional image for the upcoming HSR crossover, although it’s unclear where the picture was sourced from.

Screenshot: X @honkaistarrail

“All aboard the Battle Bus! Stellaron Hunters Kafka and Blade are dropping into Fortnite for a limited time.” HoYoverse is also offering players the Blade Fortnite skin as an in-game bonus item.

“Join the Honkai: Star Rail top up event in Epic Games store. Eligible players will receive the Blade outfit in Fortnite as a bonus.” More importantly, though, the announcement has also revealed the release date for the Honkai Star Rail Fortnite cosmetics.

Screenshot: Epic Games, HoYoVerse

The Honkai Star Rail Fortnite release date is Thursday, February 26, 2026. Interestingly, it looks like the HSR collab will likely miss out on the Fortnite Love and Legends Valentine’s Day event season that runs all month long. At least, at the time of writing, we only have dates that go up to February 23.

The Blade & Kafka Fortnite skins will go on sale in the Fortnite Item Shop starting at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET. However, for your convenience, here is a table that shows when the HoYoverse skins go live in each region:

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 4:00 PM February 26 North America (ET) 7:00 PM February 26 United Kingdom (GMT) 12:00 AM February 27 Europe (CET) 1:00 AM February 27 Japan (JST) 9:00 AM February 27 Brazil (BRT) 9:00 PM February 26 Australia (AEDT)* 11:00 AM February 27

What’s Included in the Honkai Star Rail Fortnite Crossover?

Screenshot: Epic Games, HoYoverse

Finally, we currently don’t have any additional details about potential Honkai Star Rail Fortnite cosmetic items. The only thing confirmed so far are the Kafka & Blade skins. However based on the official Epic Games teaser image, it wouldn’t be too surprising if we got both character’s swords as Pickaxes. Personally, I’m hoping we get a Pom-Pom sidekick.

Of course, we will likely have leaks leading up to the collabs release. Although I would take these with a grain of salt. While most Fortnite datamine leaks have been credible, they sometimes get things wrong. Take, for example, the recent KPop Demon Hunters Fortnite Wave 2 collab. Leakers said we were going to get a Derpy Sidekick, Golden Emote, and Jam Tracks. However, this no longer appears to be the case.

Screenshot: Epic Games

So until Epic Games officially announces more about the crossover on their blog, it’s best to keep expectations in check. Regardless, it’s now been confirmed that we will be getting Kafka & Blade skins in the HSR Fortnite collab launching on February 26.