Hoshimachi Suisei Fortnite Skin Leaked – All Cosmetic Items & Pricing Revealed

The Hoshimachi Suisei Fortnite skin has been leaked early online by dataminers. As a result, we now have a closer look at what the VTuber cosmetic looks like in-game. Here are the full Hoshimachi Suisei Fortnite bundle items and potential pricing.

Hoshimachi Suisei Fortnite Skin Leaked Early by Dataminers

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Hoshimachi Suisei Fortnite skin release date is Thursday, March 12, 2026. With the crossover going live soon, dataminers have decrypted the VTuber cosmetic early to give us our first look at what the skin actually looks like in-game. However, the leak also confirmed all of the Suisei Fortnite collab items as well.

In a post on X, dataminer ShiinaBR confirmed that the Hoshimachi Suisei Fortnite collab will feature a pickaxe, dance emote, and additional items. For your convenience, we are going to post an HD screenshot below to give you an idea of what the Hololive Fortnite skin’s final design looks like in the battle royale.

Hoshimachi Suisei (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Hoshimachi Suisei Fortnite Bundle Items

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Hoshimachi Suisei Fortnite skin will be sold in a bundle that includes at least four cosmetic items. As mentioned earlier, the pack will feature a pickaxe. However, the crossover will also include a dance emote of her hit song BIBBIDIBA, as well as Jam Tracks.

Here is the full list of Suisei cosmetic items in the Hololive collab and their potential pricing:

Hoshimachi Suisei (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Suisei Halbred (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Suisei’s Star Map (Back Bling): 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks BIBBIDIBA – (Dance Emote): 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Hoshimachi Suisei (Loading Screen Wallpaper): TBD

TBD BIBBIDIBA (Jam Track): 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Stellar Stellar (Jam Track): 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Hoshimachi Bundle (All the Above Items): 3,200 to 3,500 V-Bucks

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

Hoshimachi Suisei Fortnite Bundle Price (Estimated)

Screenshot: Epic Games

It should be pointed out that the above pricing is just an estimate. Epic Games doesn’t actually reveal collab prices before skins are released in the shop. However, based on the previous Kizuna AI Fortnite crossover, players should expect to pay at least 3,000 V-Bucks for the full Suisei bundle.

It’s also likely that the Hoshimachi Suisei skin will be sold separately for around half that price. So if you just want the skin, there is always that potential option. Dataminers have also reported that we will be getting two Suisei Jam Tracks of her songs BIBBIDIBA and Stellar Stellar. So depending on whether Epic includes these in the bundle or not, it could impact the total price.

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @ShiinaBR

Finally, the Hoshimachi Suisei collab will go live on March 12 in the item shop starting at 5pm PT / 8PM ET. For the Suisei Fortnite release times in your region, make sure to check out our launch guide here.