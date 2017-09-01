Hot Dog Parmesan Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

1 ciabatta loaf, cut crosswise into 8 pieces, about 2-inches wide

8 hot dogs

½ cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup Italian breadcrumbs

¼ cup parmesan cheese

1 cup|237 ml canola oil, for frying

3 cups|710 ml of your favorite store-bought red sauce

1 pound|454 grams shredded mozzarella cheese

1 bunch fresh basil

Directions

Heat the oven to broil. Slice each piece of ciabatta in half, lengthwise, almost all the way to the bottom. You’re kind of making a hot dog bun from the loaf. Let’s deal with these dogs. First, slice them in half lengthwise, but don’t cut them all the way through. You’re basically butterflying them. Mix the breadcrumbs and parmesan in a shallow bowl. Place the flour and eggs in 2 separate shallow bowls. Working with one dog at a time, dredge it in the flour, then the egg, and then the breadcrumbs. Repeat with the remaining hot dogs. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium. Working in batches, cook the hot dogs, flipping once, until golden, about 3 minutes. Add more oil as needed. Place 1 cup of the red sauce in a large baking dish. Add the hot dogs and top each with more red sauce and some cheese. Bake the hot dogs until the cheese is golden and bubbling, 3 to 4 minutes. Place the ciabatta, cut-side up, on a baking sheet and bake, flipping once, until golden on both sides, about 3 minutes. To serve, place the hot dog in a ciabatta loaf and garnish with some basil.

