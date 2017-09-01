Hot Dog Parmesan Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
1 ciabatta loaf, cut crosswise into 8 pieces, about 2-inches wide
8 hot dogs
½ cup all-purpose flour
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 cup Italian breadcrumbs
¼ cup parmesan cheese
1 cup|237 ml canola oil, for frying
3 cups|710 ml of your favorite store-bought red sauce
1 pound|454 grams shredded mozzarella cheese
1 bunch fresh basil
Directions
- Heat the oven to broil. Slice each piece of ciabatta in half, lengthwise, almost all the way to the bottom. You’re kind of making a hot dog bun from the loaf.
- Let’s deal with these dogs. First, slice them in half lengthwise, but don’t cut them all the way through. You’re basically butterflying them.
- Mix the breadcrumbs and parmesan in a shallow bowl. Place the flour and eggs in 2 separate shallow bowls. Working with one dog at a time, dredge it in the flour, then the egg, and then the breadcrumbs. Repeat with the remaining hot dogs.
- Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium. Working in batches, cook the hot dogs, flipping once, until golden, about 3 minutes. Add more oil as needed.
- Place 1 cup of the red sauce in a large baking dish. Add the hot dogs and top each with more red sauce and some cheese. Bake the hot dogs until the cheese is golden and bubbling, 3 to 4 minutes.
- Place the ciabatta, cut-side up, on a baking sheet and bake, flipping once, until golden on both sides, about 3 minutes.
- To serve, place the hot dog in a ciabatta loaf and garnish with some basil.
