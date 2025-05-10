How Does Your Diet Affect Your Period?

What kids eat has a direct impact on when kids first get their period. In a new study published in the Human Reproduction journal, researchers determined that a healthy diet can help prevent early mensuration.

The study looked at more than 7,500 children aged 9 to 14. The participating kids frequently filled out a food questionnaire, and were required to self-report when they first got their period.

Videos by VICE

Girls typically get their first period between ages 10 and 16. The average age falls at 12.4, according to Mayo Clinic. That average, though, has been getting younger and younger in recent years, the National Center for Health Statistics reported.

Researchers looked at the ratios of two dietary patterns, which measured healthy eating and how inflammatory a diet was, and period start age. They conducted ratios both with and without adjustment for body mass index for age and height.

Researchers found that those with a healthy diet were eight percent less likely to start their period within the next month than those who ate unhealthfully.

Meanwhile, participants that had an inflammatory diet were 15 percent more likely to start their period within in the next month relative to those with a lower inflammatory diet.

Researcher Speaks Out About Early Periods

Senior study author Dr. Holly Harris told CNN that an early period is a marker for chronic conditions. It is also associated with a higher risk of breast cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes later in life, Harris said.

“This may be an important time period for lowering risk of chronic diseases that occur in adulthood,” she told the outlet.

Both associations remained after taking into account BMI-for-age and height. Researchers thus determined that a healthy diet may play a role in determining when a person first gets their period, regardless of BMI and height.

That distinction is an important one, as scientists previously thought that obesity triggered hormones that began puberty. While that may be the case, another factor related to unhealthy eating and a high-inflammatory contributes too.

“Our findings highlight the need for all children and adolescents to have access to healthy meal options,” Harris said, “and the importance of school-based breakfasts and lunches being based on evidence-based guidelines.”



