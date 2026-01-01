How to Avoid the Stardew Valley Switch 2 Inventory Bug Before the New Patch

The Switch 2 Edition of Stardew Valley went live just a few days ago and players have already stumbled into a painful crafting bug that can cause them to lose precious inventory items. Luckily, ConcernedApe is aware and confirmed that a patch is in the works.

How to avoid the Stardew Valley Switch 2 Edition crafting bug

if you are playing on NS2 version right now, be aware that crafting any of the below recipes may cause unexpected items in your inventory to be consumed. If you do need to craft these, empty your inventory of everything except the required ingredients, and don't use the workbench pic.twitter.com/X6zsLePj5S — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) December 30, 2025

The Switch 2 Edition of Stardew Valley was a surprise release on Christmas Day, but many owners of the new Nintendo console were excited to quickly jump into the farming sim RPG yet again. Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for some players to realize that they were sometimes losing items from their inventory while crafting.

The root of the bug has been pinpointed and connects to moss-based recipes. Luckily, there is a temporary workaround that players can employ to protect their inventory and still be able to play the game on Switch 2 before the patch arrives.

In order to avoid the item-consuming inventory bug, players should craft the following items only using extreme caution. That means that if you do need to craft any of these, you should first empty your inventory of everything except the required ingredients.

After that, be sure to also not use the workbench when crafting these items. Avoiding the workbench is particularly important, because the workbench pulls materials from all adjacent chests and could put nearby items at risk.

Blue Grass Starter

Heavy Furnace

Deluxe Worm Bin

Fish Smoker

Mushroom Log

Speed-Gro

Treasure Totem

Statue of Blessings

Deluxe Bait

Challenge Bait

Moss Soup

As an added layer of protection, players should take note of their save settings and ensure that they can reload from a previous save if the bug strikes.

Stardew Valley Switch 2 patch Details

The workaround is obviously a bit of a hassle and will really slow players down. Hopefully they won’t have to deal with that for long, because ConcernedApe confirmed a patch is incoming.

According to the game’s creator, the Switch 2 Edition patch will address a handful of issues, including:

A fix for the crafting bug

Added improvements to the mouse controls

ConcernedApe also confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Stardew Valley won’t release in the EU until this patch is ready. That way, those players won’t have to deal with the crafting bug or its workaround at all.

Stardew Valley Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is available now in select regions.