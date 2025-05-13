How To Claim Part of Apple’s $95 Million Siri Lawsuit Settlement

Did you own an Apple device between September 17, 2014 and December 31, 2024? That’s a wide-ranging net that has the potential to scoop up a lot of people. If the answer is yes, you could be teed up to receive a slice of the $95 million Apple pie that the Silicon Valley company has earmarked for a settlement.

You just have to make sure you make your claim by July 2, 2025.

free money? Why? And how?

The settlement has its origins in the 2021 case of Lopez v. Apple, in which users alleged that their Siri-equipped devices were recording them without their knowledge due to unintentional activation of Siri.

The allegations stem from Siri mistakenly hearing what it thinks is an activation word, close enough to “Hey Siri” for the voice assistant to “wake up” and begin listening, as Reuters describes in detail.

As reported by The Verge, eligible folks have been receiving emails titled “Lopez Voice Assistant Class Action Settlement” from an address named “info@lopezvoiceassistantsettlement.com.”

Normally, my brain skips over any subject line that mentions “class” or “settlement. “Action” is fine. Nothing with “action” in the headline ever disappointed me, except The Last Action Hero could’ve been better.

No sooner than I began writing this up did I receive my own copy of the email. True to form, I’m 90% sure I’d have skipped over it had I not been hearing so much chatter about it today. The form gives you a claimant identification code and confirmation code that you have to input into two fields when you go to the website and click “submit claim.”

You can claim up to five Apple devices, with a maximum payout of $20 per device, as long as the devices were equipped with Siri and you bought them within the specified date range. It’ll then ask you to confirm that you experienced at least one unintended activation of Siri, and that it happened during a private conversation.

“The Settlement provides for a $95 million fund for payments to Settlement Class Members who are individual current or former owners or purchasers of a Siri Device, who reside in the United States or its territories, and whose confidential communications were obtained by Apple and/or were shared with third parties as a result of an unintended Siri activation,” according to the settlement’s fine print.

The final approval hearing is scheduled for August 1, 2025, so you should be hearing news about the settlement sooner, rather than later. If only the rest of America’s justice system worked as quickly.