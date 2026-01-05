How To Complete ARC Raiders Week 11 Trials

Another weekly reset has arrived in Arc Raiders and a new roundup of trials will have players throwing more snowballs at deadly enemies during week 11.

All Week 11 Arc Raiders Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Now that the weekly reset has arrived, players have a new batch of tasks to complete for the Week 11 Trials in Arc Raiders. Week 11 begins with the January 5 reset and players have until January 12, 2026 to complete the list of tasks.

Here are the challenges for week 11’s Trials:

Damage Snitches

Throw snowballs at Bastions

Damage Bastions

Search Supply Drops

Harvest plants

How To Damage Snitches for Week 11 Trials

Snitches are one of the most common ARCs that players will run into topside as they explore the Rust Belt. In order to efficiently damage this enemy and earn three stars, players should focus their fire on the white flaps.

If they get their aim right and take out two of the white flaps, then the Snitches won’t be able to fly up and call for backup from nearby wasps or hornets. Taking out two flaps should be enough to ground the Snitch or high-level players could take out all three to totally prevent the alarm.

How to Throw Snowballs at Bastions

Screenshot: Embark

Players have to throw snowballs again this week, but this time the targets will be Bastions. To successfully complete this trial, players need to visit a Cold Snap map and gather up a dozen or so snow snowballs.

Once they have a stockpile of snowball ammo, players should try to lure a Bastion to an area where there is some cover and shoot out their leg joints. Once the ARC is crippled, then players can carefully rotate between smacking it with snowballs and popping back behind cover.

Players should be able to find Bastions on any of the Cold Snap maps.

How to Damage Bastions For Week 11 Trials

Luckily, the snowball challenge and this one go hand-in-hand. Players should be able to earn Bastion damage as they are crippling the ARC to position it for snowball hits. Once the leg joints have been damaged and players are done throwing snowballs, they can shift focus to the yellow canister on the back of the ARC.

Be very careful to take cover once the Bastion starts to stand back up. This enemy is very powerful and can wipe out shields and health very quickly. Bastions will use a shockwave attack as they stand back up, so make sure to keep your distance.

How To Search Supply Drops for Week 11 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

In order to search supply drops during week 11, players need to start by heading to a Supply Station on any of the topside maps. Once there, players should find and trigger the special flare.

The special flare should trigger a supply crate to drop within one minute. Once the crate lands, players just need to open it to earn their points towards this week’s Trials. Players should also take note that the flare will make them visible on the map and could draw attention from less friendly players in addition to the supply drop.

How To Harvest Plants for Week 11 Trials

This is one of the easier tasks and players of any experience level should be able to pop into a map and harvest plants from the surrounding environments and extracting quickly. It’s not a bad idea to use a free loadout and just focus on harvesting.

Players should be able to find a reliable farming route on any of the topside maps.

Arc Raiders is available now on consoles and PC.