How to Get Santa Tracking Updates Through Alexa

Did you know you can ask Amazon’s Alexa for live updates on Santa’s movements across the globe on Christmas Eve?

Add the NORAD Tracks Santa skill to your Alexa-capable device, and you’ll be able to say, “Hey Alexa, where’s Santa?” This data comes straight from NORAD, as Amazon is an official partner.

Now, I’m aware that it has a relatively low rating. Some people say their permissions are broken. Many of those complaints are a year or two old, and judging from the positive reviews, it seems it does work for some. Please give it a whirl, and cross your fingers. Alexa won’t be able to provide you with updates without the skill.

General Motors’ OnStar, which links drivers with live assistance via the car’s built-in microphone and speakers, is also an official NORAD partner. Those with an OnStar subscription in their GM, Chevrolet, Buick, or Cadillac can press the OnStar button to talk to someone who’ll give them (and, I’m assuming, their kids) a live update on Santa’s location based on NORAD’s current tracking information.

SiriusXM’s The Kids Place (channel 134) also broadcasts live updates from the NORAD tracker throughout the day, if calling a real, live assistant seems like a bit too much of a hassle.

Microsoft is another official partner, and so you can ask the Microsoft Copilot AI for updates on Santa, and it’ll draw from NORAD’s data in real time.

You can also ask Google Assistant, “Hey Google, where’s Santa?” and any device with Google Assistant built in, such as a Google Nest Hub, will tell you. This isn’t NORAD data, though. This is Google’s own tracker.

You miss out on the official NORAD feed, which is a bummer, but at least you don’t have to add any kind of skill that could break and gum up the works, like the Alexa one.