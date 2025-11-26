How to Get Yuki Yubari Fortnite Skin for Free: Release Date Revealed

Epic Games is giving away a free Yuki Yubari Fortnite skin to players of the battle royale. To celebrate the launch of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1, the Kill Bill skin will be obtainable for a limited time. Here is how to get the Yuki Yubari CH7S1 cosmetic.

How to Unlock Yuki Yubari Fortnite Skin (Free)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games is kicking off Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 early by giving players a free Kill Bill skin. According to an official blog post, the Yuki Yubari Fortnite skin will be available to unlock in-game for all users. The catch? All you have to do is just log into the game.

Yep, it’s really that simple! Players who log into the battle royale during a set time window will automatically get the Kill Bill Fortnite skin completely for free. For your convenience, below we will break down the quick steps to unlock the Yuki Yubari skin in Fortnite and the login dates you need to be aware of.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Step-by-Step Guide to Get Yuki Yubari in Fortnite

Step 1: Log in to Fortnite starting Thursday, November 27, at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET .

Step 2: Once you boot up your game, the Yuki Yubari Fortnite skin will automatically be added to your account. Make sure to redeem it in-game.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Based on the wording Epic Games used in their announcement, the Yuki Yubari Fortnite skin release date will be Thursday, November 27. In the blog post, it specifically states: “When Chapter Seven of Fortnite Battle Royale is live, all players who have logged in between November 27 at 9 AM ET and December 1 at 9 AM ET will immediately receive the Yuki Yubari Outfit inspired by the upcoming ‘The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge’ in Fortnite.”

The “immediately” is the key part here. So essentially, once you log into the game starting on the 27th, the skin should automatically be made available to use on your account. This also makes sense because Yuki Yubari will apparently be a part of the Fortnite Zero Hour live event.

If you are out of the loop, Zero Hour is an in-game live story experience that kicks off on November 29, starting at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. The event is basically the official ending to Chapter 6 and will transition players into CH7S1.

Who Is Yuki Yubari? Gogo Yubari Fortnite Connection Explained

Screenshot: Epic Games

If you were confused about who Yuki Yubari is, you aren’t alone. She’s an original character created by Quentin Tarantino and is the sister of Gogo Yubari from the Kill Bill films. For our full guide on how to unlock the Gogo Yubari Fortnite skin, click here. While not confirmed, Yuki Yubari could likely play a part in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1.

At the time of writing, it’s not clear if the free Kill Bill skin will ever return to the item shop. So if you want her, make sure to log in during the dates and times listed above. Gogo Yubari, on the other hand, might be released in the Fortnite Shop eventually, as the wording over her promotion leaves it open as a possibility.