How to Turn Your Constant Overthinking Into a Superpower

As someone who’s struggled with OCD since she was 6 years old, I know the ins and outs of overthinking. In fact, it’s pretty much second nature to me. And to be honest, I’m no longer ashamed of it.

Over time, and through lots of therapy sessions, I’ve even learned to use overthinking to my own advantage. For example, I’ve written countless poems—and even a novel—while honing my mind’s overactive tendencies. I’ve also trained my brain to “overthink” the positives, leading to more constructive visualizations.

Moral of the story? Your brain isn’t the enemy. Stop fighting the urge to overthink and guide it somewhere more beneficial.

Channel Your Thoughts Creatively

Before I dive in, I want to be careful how I approach this topic and would like to make something quite clear: Your mental health deserves (and needs) proper care, and you should never avoid treatment and recovery in the name of “art.” In fact, the more clear-minded and grounded you feel, odds are, the more aligned your work will be.

That being said, you can channel your tendency to overthink creatively. If you catch yourself in a thought spiral, carve out some time for self-expression. View it as a way to be completely vulnerable, unashamed, and free. Let your insecurities, fears, and doubts guide you, whether through a song, a writing project, or even a painting. Give them a voice, a name, a color, a shape…let them breathe.

Then, attempt to understand and empathize with them. Not only will this allow you to better connect with yourself, but it will also offer a creative outlet.

For example, I wrote my first novel when I was going through the darkest period of my life. It gave me a purpose and an escape when I felt otherwise lost and apathetic. Additionally, my poetry collection was basically a journey through grief and self-discovery. Both projects have helped me heal in ways I never thought were possible.

Overthink the Positives

Who says overthinking has to be negative? Just as you might get stuck in a discouraging, anxiety-induced thought loop, try following a more positive one.

Our brains often jump to worst-case scenarios to prepare us for and protect us from harm. But if you can ponder that deeply about an undesired outcome, why can’t you do the same with a fulfilling one?

For example, let’s say you’ve been overthinking how you’re perceived recently. Perhaps you’re wasting time and energy ruminating about a specific conversation or social gathering, wondering whether you said something offensive or weird without realizing it. Quickly, these doubts can spiral into much deeper, core fears of rejection and abandonment.

Now, let’s flip the script. Instead of assuming everyone misunderstood you and now suddenly hates you, start to explore the alternative. Maybe everyone felt comforted by your presence, noticing the warm energy you bring to each interaction. In fact, they might even be inspired by your passion and charmed by your quirkiness.

I know this isn’t easy. Trust me, I am a literal diagnosed overthinker/doubter. But with practice and consistency, you might start to notice your thoughts offering more grounded and positive outcomes. Even if the negative thoughts still come—which they likely will; you’re only human, after all!—at least you’re offering some fresh perspectives to balance them out.