How to DIY Upgrade an iPhone From 16GB to 128GB of Storage

The iPhone 6 costs $549 and comes with 16GB of storage. Customers who want to get more space have to pay Apple an extra $100 to go up to 128GB. What if there was a better, cheaper way?

It’s hard to do, but not impossible, and easier in places such as Shenzhen, China where the Huaqiangbei district supports a booming electronics market. It’s here that YouTuber Scotty Allen has spent time building his own iPhone 6 from the ground up. In his third video, Allen upgrades the phone from 16GB to 128GB. On paper, it sounds simple. “Basically just desolder the flash chip and swap it out with a fresh one,” but the actual process is more laborious—and more interesting—than Allen first imagined.