How To Use Magic in Final Fantasy 1 Pixel Remaster

Now that Final Fantasy 1 Pixel Remaster has been added to Xbox Game Pass, many gamers are either revisiting the title or playing it for the first time. If anyone is getting confused while trying to figure out how to get their mages to use Magic in combat, there’s a simple solution.

Where to Purchase The First Spells in Final Fantasy 1

The first thing players do when they fire up Final Fantasy 1, which is now available on Xbox Game Pass, is build their four-member party. Most of the time, those lineups are going to include at least one mage to deal magic damage or help the party with crowd control and heals.

Videos by VICE

Players who head straight out in the fields to start grinding XP and searching for the kidnapped princess may notice that, although Magic is on the Battle Menu, magic users can’t click it and cast any spells. That is because they first need to purchase spells and assign them to a mage.

Players should head back to the city that is located in front of the castle where the game begins. Once in Cornelia, players have a handful of different shops they can visit. Two of these shops (near the top left-hand side of the city) sell spells. One shop is stocked with white magic spells and the other has black magic spells.

Players can spend their Gil to purchase spells from these vendors and they can assign those spells to any of their party members who are eligible to cast them. That means white magic spells to the White Mage or Red Mage and black magic spells to the Black Mage or Red Mage.

Mages can only learn three spells per level, but most shops sell four spells. Players will want to review all the options available and decide which spells make the most sense for their strategy.

Keep in mind that you’ll need to head out into the field and battle some goblins and wolves with basic attacks first, to find Gil and save up, before acquiring spells, armor, or better weapons for the melee classes.

Which spells to Buy and Learn first

In the early levels of the game, players may want to focus on grabbing Cure and Fire. These are a few of the most useful spells for the game’s prologue and can help players grind out the levels needed to head north and battle Garland. Once players are ready to enter the Chaos Shrine, they may want to consider grabbing Dia, since there are plenty of Undead enemies there.

How to cast spells during combat

Screenshot: Square Enix

Once players have purchased spells from the magic shop, then casting the spells should be very easy. Players can cast a spell like Cure in between battles from the Magic section of the main menu. During battles, magic users who have learned spells can click Magic, select the spell they want to use, and then select the target or targets.

Players should take careful note of how many times a spell can be cast between rests, especially early on in the game. The magic system is a little similar to Dungeons and Dragons spell slots. Each spell level has a certain number of charges that can be used. Resting at an Inn, Cottage, House, or Tent will help restore exhausted spell levels and allow magic users to prepare for their next battle.

Final Fantasy 1 Pixel Remaster is available now.