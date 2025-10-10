How To Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2025: The Ultimate Guide

This weekend, WWE Crown Jewel emanates from Perth, Australia. This event follows Elimination Chamber 2024, the first Premium Live Event WWE has held in Australia, also in Perth. Crown Jewel was created as an exclusive PLE for Saudi Arabia where it has taken place since 2018.

This is the second year that the men and women will compete for the Crown Jewel Championship. The belt is never carried or defended — it’s really just a title. In addition, there are three other matches on this year’s card, including John Cena’s final appearance in Australia as a wrestler.

How to watch Crown Jewel: Perth

WWE has changed the way fans consume PLEs in 2025. Previously, their deal with Peacock made it highly accessible — and free — to watch as long as you had a subscription. Now, WWE is going back to the paid method. WWE PLEs now stream on ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer platform, ESPN+, with an ESPN Unlimited Plan. For fans in most international markets, the events are available to stream through Netflix.

Since this is an international PLE, fans in the United States will need to wake up early to catch all the action. The Crown Jewel kickoff show begins at 7 a.m. ET on Saturday, October 11, with the official show underway at 8 a.m. ET.

Crown Jewel match card

Cena will go up against AJ Styles for the final time in both of their careers. Styles confirmed that, in 2026, he will be retiring from professional wrestling, so it’s really now or never. The two have had many memorable moments throughout the years, their last match taking place in 2018 when Cena stepped away from the ring full-time. As far as live, televised matches go, they’re tied at 2 wins each. It’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top this weekend.

Additionally, Roman Reigns is returning to the ring for the first time since Clash in Paris where he was wheeled out on a stretcher. While he was off to film Street Fighter, it gave him a story to return to once finished. That being said, he will face Australian-born Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight. Bronson was unable to compete at Elimination Chamber last year because his wife gave birth to their son early. Unlike Reed, Reigns really has nothing to gain here. A huge win over one of the biggest babyfaces of the modern era would skyrocket Reed to the top.

Full match card (not in order):

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins (Crown Jewel Championship)

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed (Australian Street Fight)

Tiffany Stratton vs. Stephanie Vaquer (Crown Jewel Championship)

Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley vs. The Kabuki Warriors

John Cena vs. AJ Styles

