‘I Cried’: Chloe Bailey Explains How ‘Sinners’ Compares to Heartbreaking Music Industry Experiences

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners has absolutely taken over this year. Besides your usual IP flicks and comic book movies, the vampiric thriller has been the big hit for the year. It had a lot of big themes about the purity of expression, especially Black expression and how it can be co-opted easily. The southern horror blockbuster captured hearts for its thrilling action too. However, Chloe Bailey argues for the emotional core of the film by highlighting something she knows about all too well: the music industry.

Recently, Bailey spoke with her audience for a livestream on TikTok. There, she opened up about the Michael B. Jordan led hit Sinners. Besides the fact that it’s a good time at the movie theater, she admits that it actually made her extremely emotional. “Can I be honest? After Sinners, I cried,” Chloe says. “It just reminds you so much of the industry, right? And it’s like, you can have a gift like he [Sammie] did with his guitar […] in order to be successful, the vampires were telling him to sell out so that he could live forever and his music could live forever.”

Chloe Bailey Reveals Why Sinners Made her Cry

It’s exactly like things that I see and go through every day, and that’s why I broke down crying. Because it was showing the people who decided not to go to the other side,” she continues. “They were in there fighting for their lives, going through it, while the people who did give in were outside celebrating and getting things quicker.”

“No matter how hard you work, how good of a person you are, no matter how talented you are, sometimes that’s not enough to get you places that you need to be,” Chloe ends.

Fans console Bailey in the comments, validating her music industry experiences. Anyone who has ever paid attention to the industry knows how ruthless it can be. The talent isn’t enough in a vacuum, it requires a lot of other factors to truly be great. “They want you to humiliate yourself before they put you in the spotlight. She’s spot on. I’m glad she’s choosing to just be,” one person writes of Chloe.