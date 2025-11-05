‘I Don’t Care What Anybody Says’: Doja Cat Lauds This Verse as The Greatest in Hip-Hop History

When you think of the greatest verses in hip-hop history, what comes to mind? Rick Ross on Kanye West’s “Devil in a New Dress” is an easy pick right off the bat. Jay Rock on Kendrick Lamar’s “Money Trees” was an instant classic. Personally, Project Pat’s second verse on “Out There” stands out amongst the hip-hop hierarchy. For Doja Cat, her choice may surprise some people who aren’t already initiated with her pick. But ultimately, her pick for best rap verse ever takes her down to North Carolina.

Recently, an Instagram live of Doja doing her makeup recirculated online. There, she’s listening to Little Brother’s “Whatever You Say.” Once Phonte’s verse comes on, she immediately geeks out and mouths along to his verse the whole way. Then, once she finished, she talked about how she felt about the verse, noting little intricacies about how Phonte was rapping.

Doja Cat Nerds Out About Phonte and Little Brother

“Bruh, that’s one of my favorite verses in the entire fucking history of rap ever,” Doja grins. “That shit was so smooth. He didn’t rhyme one fucking word. I don’t care what anybody says. Maybe the last bar… the whole rest of that verse was not rhymed.”

Then, Doja Cat runs the verse back again and continues her makeup to make sure she wasn’t incorrect. But she smiles again and pauses in awe. “He didn’t rhyme one f***ing thing until the end! I don’t care what anybody says, that’s one of the best verses,” she declares.

Little Brother eventually replied to the high praise. In an interview with HipHopDX, Phonte admits that it’s humbling to hear that love from someone of her status. “To see someone like Doja Cat just to say, ‘Yo, I’ve listened to y’all’s shit, this is the best verse ever,’ it’s just really humbling,” Phonte says at the time. “To me, it’s just a testament of just not knowing how far your music is going to go… And I’m just grateful that we’re still around to get those flowers, and I’m thankful that our music just stood that test of time. That people can appreciate it now, more so than they did back then.”