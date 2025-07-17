I Just Watched a Gameplay Trailer for ‘Echoes of the End’. All I Have To Say Is: Welcome to My Radar

I’m always down for a good narrative-based action-adventure game. I might be in the minority on this, but I loved Immortals of Aveum. I really just want to get lost in a story and go chop some stuff up or blow it up. I’m fine with either one. And then I see (Dwayne posted) the gameplay trailer for Echoes of the End. I have decided that I need this game.

‘Echoes of the End’ is exactly what i need

Echoes of the End represents a very particular type of action game that I enjoy playing. One that feels like a palate cleanser from everything else I’ve been on. Normally, I get to a point where I bounce between five to six games at a time. Games like Echoes of the End tend to get me to sit the hell down and lock in for the entire experience straight through. Watching the trailer, it’s always interesting when you’re given a cutscene mid-conflict.

You have to really make me lock in on the story and not just the battle that you’re leading to. Though I will say that some games can get right to the action and get my attention. But watching that trailer, the performance capture is well done, and the voice acting is solid. I would also like to note that Ryn is a Black woman. So yes, you have my full attention. Let’s continue putting Black women in the lead roles of games. Even when the idiots get loud. The story sounds pretty interesting, too:

“Step into the shoes of Ryn, a vestige wielding volatile yet powerful magic, as she battles to save her brother from a ruthless totalitarian empire. Partner with Abram Finlay – a scholar and explorer haunted by his past – to uncover a conspiracy that could reignite an ancient conflict and plunge Aema into chaos. Immerse yourself in a heartfelt tale of trust, redemption, and sacrifice in a world on the edge of war.”

I’m looking forward to seeing what this game is in full

I do think the animations look a little stiff, but some of the magic attacks are pretty cool. I want to see how noticeable the animations will be over time, though. But for the debut game from Myrkur Games, I have to say that Echoes of the End is something I’m very much looking forward to getting my hands on when it releases August 12, 2025, for $39.99.