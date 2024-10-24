I Missed the ‘Rayman 3’ Remaster Rumors — Let’s Discuss

No nonsense: tvPH, a reliable source for underground Nintendo news, recently said we may be in for a remaster of Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc! This comes in conjunction with the news that Rayman is receiving a full remake! What a time to be alive, y’all. For so long, Rayman sat on the shelf, forlorn and neglected. Now, he has a remaster of one of his best games and a remake coming? It’s like it was plucked straight from my dreams! (Take this news with a grain of salt for now, of course.)

For those who don’t know (or are too young — which I don’t want to think about), Rayman 3 was easily the best game from the franchise’s earlier years. Legends and Origins are both pretty great, though! But my heart has always been with those goofy 3D platforming games. If you don’t want to read me nerding out over Rayman — get out. This is for the ones who’ve been waiting for the limb-less wonder to make his comeback! Back then, Ubisoft was “Ubi Soft.” We’re dealing with delicate history!

I’m not ashamed to admit this: Even all these years later, I still vividly remember the music from this trailer. Ah, memories! Rayman’s spot in the world of video game mascots was always… interesting. The series started as a side-scrolling platformer. Immediately after the first game, however, it entered the fabled realm of 3D platformers!

allegedly, a ‘rayman 3’ remaster is in the works

Screenshot: Ubisoft

…And Rayman was quickly swallowed by the 3D platformer/video game mascot giants. Jak and Daxter. Ratchet & Clank. Sly Cooper. I would go as far as to say that few people would put any one Rayman game as their favorite of that era of gaming. But it wholeheartedly deserves to be in the conversation!

Hoodlum Havoc, specifically, is an insanely good game — better than it’s ever given credit for. Rayman may not have been in the Platformer Mount Rushmore, but he was always in the mix of “consistently good-to-great games”! Of the five main Rayman games, not a single one is less than “good”! …Don’t talk to me about the weird spin-offs. Those don’t count. I’m looking at you, Rayman Arena.