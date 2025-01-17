I Must Tell Y’all About ‘MINDWAVE’ -- An Insane ‘Warioware’-Inspired Microgame Collection You Can Support!

Y’all. I gotta hype up MINDWAVE. So, first and foremost (because I will be saying it twice), MINDWAVE currently has a Kickstarter campaign you can actively support! It has hit its initial goal, but we need to hit those stretch goals because this game is incredible. So, let me zoom out. MINDWAVE is a microgame collection — like its clear inspiration, WarioWare. A demo is currently available to play on Steam, as a matter of fact. You’re going to want to play that bad boy ASAP.

MINDWAVE is unhinged. Beautifully so! It’s a game of various styles, one that admires its core inspiration by giving players unique, weird ways to use their mouse and keyboard to ascend the Mindscape Tower. And, more so than giving players a slew of carefully considered microgames? You’re also getting a compelling narrative!

“As you make your way up Mindscape Tower, you’ll have to go against many differing faces. Every head you go against is completely different from the last. Each opponent screaming everything they are to you with their own visual styles, music, and challenges to mess with your head,” MINDWAVE‘s Kickstarter page assures! And, trust me, if the demo is anything to go by? It will follow through on its promises to mess with your head in the most enticing ways imaginable!

Screenshot: HoloHammer

‘warioware’ who? ‘mindwave’ is the microgame prince ready to take the crown

I’ve made it clear that Psychonauts is one of my all-time favorite games. It was weird, creative, and stylistically different from anything I’d ever seen at the time. MINDWAVE made me feel today what I felt when I played Psychonauts all those years ago and realized something had perfectly understood me as a human being.

We make it a point to highlight as many cool indie games as we can, sure. But, MINDWAVE feels… different — at least, for me. Playing the demo for the game made me feel like I’d discovered a soulmate and was caught off-guard by the way they suddenly entered my life.

Well, MINDWAVE, you have many supporters — and I hope to lead the way to giving you many more. Again, you can download and play the demo here, and you can support the growing Kickstarter here. This chaotic, gorgeous microgame collection will be special, of that I have no doubt!