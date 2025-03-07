I Sold My Wife on the Premise of ‘Medieval Dynasty’ by Saying It Was Ye Olde ‘House Flipper’, and Now We Can’t Get Enough

Getting my wife out of her typical comfort zone when it comes to playing new games can be difficult. But at this point, I’m 5-0 when it comes to recommending new games for her to lose countless hours in. First, it started with House Flipper, a game she was so confident she wouldn’t love. Well, tell that to her 8 days of game time on my Xbox. Now, while I may have had to fudge the truth a little bit, we’ve found ourselves lost in what is essentially Peasant Simulator, also known as Medieval Dynasty. And wouldn’t you know it; we’ve found the next certified banger in the Cichacki household.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Seeing as I Can Hunt and She Can Grow Crops, ‘Medieval Dynasty’ Has Something for Everyone

Survival games are a dime a dozen nowadays, but there’s something in the water in Medieval Dynasty. I’m playing on Xbox Series X, and it’s genuinely gorgeous. Fantastic lighting, and a quality/performance option to help push the console to its limits. With my wife on her Xbox Series S, she’s still hitting a solid 60fps, even if the game isn’t as gorgeous as it is on my console. But honestly, what good are graphics if the core gameplay loop isn’t fun? Thankfully, Medieval Dynasty has yanked us both in and won’t let us go.

It’s one of those games that requires you to experiment and learn before you can finally succeed. And there are more than enough options to toggle to make the journey as hardcore or simplistic as you’d like. To be upfront and honest, we’re basically playing on “Baby Mode” right now. We’ve turned off hunger and thirst, and we’re just playing for fun. Some sacrifices must be made if I’m hoping to get Katie involved in the fun, and I’m genuinely thankful that the devs thought of these options.

We’ve spent hours already scoping through the forests, finding animals, plants, destroyed wagons, and just about everything in between. We’ve already gotten married in the game. And now, we’re starting to build our own little village. It’s a great feeling getting to jump into a game like this with someone you care about, and it’s even more fun if they’re having a good time, too. And since there is enough variety to keep us interested, I think we’ve found a new favorite game to play for the time being.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Successfully Hunting a Stag Was Incredibly Fulfilling After Dying Countless Times to Wildlife

Even though we’re playing on Medieval Dynasty Baby Mode, that doesn’t make the act of living any easier. It’s taken us a few days, but we’ve finally gotten enough materials to build a Hunting Shack, and in turn, a bow with a few arrows. Trying to hurl a wooden spear at running animals was never a good look, and usually resulted in me hitting the respawn button. The funniest still was when we found ourselves out a little too late with just carving knives and had to try and fend off wolves.

But, as any good husband would, it was my job to provide in Medieval Dynasty. I headed into the woods and stealthily stalked a massive Stag. Its fur glistened in the sunlight, and I nocked an arrow after finally getting the material to craft a bow together. I slowly waited for the perfect shot and let it fly, catching it with a mortal blow. I followed the blood trails, keeping my eyes peeled for my trophy prize. And finally, I could claim it. Meat, fur, and a skull to adorn our freshly built home.

I’m genuinely shocked to see how much we’re both enjoying Medieval Dynasty, and that’s without even getting into the thick of things yet. As a survival veteran paired with a newbie, it’s a great first step into a daunting world. And so far, we’re having a blast and a half getting to be peasants. If you decide to play, though? I strongly suggest trying the “Party Hard” emote. It’s a great time.