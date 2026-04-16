I Visited Bangkok’s ‘Museum of Death’ and It Was Even Stranger Than I Expected

When you’ve been traveling around Southeast Asia long enough, temples start to blur together. I needed something different. So when I stumbled across mentions of a place nicknamed the “Museum of Death” while killing time in Bangkok in 2017, I was in.

I’m into macabre stuff. Always have been. Throw in anything related to biological sciences, and I’m obsessed. So, this felt like just the off-the-beaten-path outing I was looking for.

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The museum’s real name is the Siriraj Medical Museum, and it sits on the grounds of Bangkok’s oldest hospital, just off the Chao Phraya River. Most tourists never make it to this part of the city—it’s tucked near a cluster of hospitals, nowhere near the usual circuit. A river ferry gets you there, which is convenient and always an adventure (don’t let the river water splash in your mouth!).

What I didn’t expect was how elaborate the museum was. Six separate collections under one roof: pathology, anatomy, parasitology, forensic medicine, Thai medical history, and prehistoric anthropology. You could spend hours here and still not see it all.

The pathology wing opens with prenatal specimens—babies with genetic disorders preserved in formaldehyde. Disturbing, for sure, but at the same time, fascinating. The parasitology room had a 35-kilogram human testicle ravaged by elephantiasis. That’s not something you see every day.

Inside Bangkok’s Most Disturbing Museum (And Why You Should Go)

The anatomical museum was mind-blowing. Two complete human dissections—the full nervous system and the full arterial system—sprawled out and preserved in glass. Museum staff claims no other institution in the world displays anything like it. I personally had never seen every single nerve in the human body up close, so that seems true.

Then there was the forensic collection. The exhibit I came for, but was not prepared for. Fractured skulls from murder victims. A severed arm from a suicide, the slit wrist still intact. And at the center of the room, encased in a glass booth: the mummified body of Si Ouey Sae Urng, executed by firing squad in 1959 after his conviction for murdering and cannibalizing more than 30 children. Thai parents invoked his name for decades to frighten disobedient kids. Standing a few feet from his actual mummified body, I just kept thinking—there is absolutely no way this museum could exist in the United States.

That said, history complicated the story. A subsequent review of the evidence of Si Ouey’s case found no missing organs from any of the victims, timelines that didn’t hold up, and a confession given entirely through interpreters—Si Ouey spoke no Thai. Scholars now widely regard him as a scapegoat, a target of intense anti-Chinese sentiment during his trial. In May 2019, the museum changed his designation from “cannibal” to “death row prisoner.” In July 2020, after 61 years on display, his remains left the museum for a proper cremation.

If you have even a passing interest in medicine, history, or the darkly weird—this place is worth every uncomfortable minute.