ice-t-goes-off-on-cop-over-traffic-violation-in-heated-exchange

Ice-T plays a cop on TV but, in real life, he recently wound up in a heated exchange with an officer who pulled him over for a traffic violation.

Bodycam footage of the 2024 traffic stop has made its way online, and it proves that Ice is not afraid to speak his mind to the police. In the video, which you can see below, the Law & Order: SVU actor is initially pulled over in one of his vehicles because he does not have a front license plate.

The interaction starts off fairly polite and respectful until the officer discovers that Ice also has expired registration on the car, as well as an expired license. Ice explained that he was on his way to the DMV to get all of his paperwork—and driver’s license—updated and in order, but the cop was not having it.

Ice offered to pull his car into a parking spot and walk to the DMV but, again, the cop was not receptive to this resolution, instead making it clear that he was going to write the. The Body Count frontman then angrily got out of his car and asked for his paperwork back, eventually pulling out his phone to record the officer, whom he referred to as a “dumbass.”

At one point, the officer’s superior shows up and attempts to de-escalate the situation, which he mostly accomplished. Ultimately, Ice walked away from the situation with four tickets due to an expired license, registration, missing plates, and a lack of inspection, but was allowed to park his car so he could still make the DMV.