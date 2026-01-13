If I Could Blend Timelines, I Would Create These 3 Dream Punk Collabs With Old and New Bands

If I could plan three punk collabs and have them release split albums, disregarding things like time, disbandments, and death, I would pair some promising modern punks with classic icons from the 70s to the 90s. Here are my dream punk collabs featuring riot grrrls, distinct vocal deliveries, and even some ska.

Lambrini Girls and Bikini Kill

Play video

With Lambrini Girls toeing the line of being the riot grrrls of today, their brash, sardonic style would fit well against a Bikini Kill backdrop. Phoebe Lunny and Selin Macieira-Boşgelmez debuted in January 2025 with Who Let The Dogs Out, a powerful, sneering offering that showcased their frustration with toxic bosses, eating disorders, misogyny, and more. Similarly, Bikini Kill often tackled female-centric issues, as one of the early pioneers of the riot grrrl movement. A punk collab with these two bands could create an interesting cultural bridge as well, digging into their contrasting experiences as women in the U.K. vs the U.S.

Videos by VICE

Gully Boys and X-Ray Spex

Play video

Although X-Ray Spex has long been disbanded, their influence on early punk and later the 90s riot grrrl movement is undeniable. With just two albums, they cemented themselves in punk history, probably forever. Helmed by the late Poly Styrene, X-Ray Spex were innovative with their use of saxophone alongside Styrene’s beautifully discordant vocals. If it were possible, pairing X-Ray Spex with newcomers Gully Boys on a punk collab is a no-brainer. Gully Boys, who debuted in October 2025 with a self-titled LP, has that same innovative spirit. They’re loud and unapologetic in similar ways, experimental and unpredictable. On one track, they’ll be serious and dire, then the next will be a lighthearted ode to big boobs. Gully Boys and X-Ray Spex would no doubt create beautiful, chaotic music together.

Destroy Boys and Operation Ivy

Play video

Destroy Boys made their full-length debut in 2016 and have since carved out a theatrical-punk niche for themselves. Helmed by Alexia Roditis’ distinct vocal style and backed by clever songwriting, Destroy Boys have continually been ones to watch. Meanwhile, Operation Ivy may have disbanded in 1989, but a punk collab with these two bands would be a one-of-a-kind experience. Operation Ivy was one of the groups that helped launch the East Bay Sound. While Destroy Boys are technically from Sacramento, they still exude that overall cool California punk vibe. The sheer power of pairing Destroy Boys’ unique vocal delivery with Operation Ivy’s ska-punk style would probably implode the entire music industry. But maybe that’s just wishful thinking.

Photo by Lindsay Brice/Getty Images