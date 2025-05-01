If Someone Says This Word, They’re Probably a Liar

Most people think they can spot a liar by reading body language—shifty eyes, fidgeting hands, nervous energy. But according to one trial lawyer, the real giveaway might be hiding in their vocabulary.

Jefferson Fisher, a Texas-based attorney and communication coach, says people who lie often reach for extreme words, especially one in particular. “Never,” he told The Diary of a CEO podcast, is a red flag. “Never is an extreme. Extremes are a dead giveaway that they’re usually not telling the truth.”

Fisher gave an example straight from the courtroom. When asked if he was texting while driving, a deceptive answer might be, “No, I never text when I drive.” On the surface, it sounds confident—too confident. “Everybody texts while they drive at some point,” he added. “That’s why the word stands out.”

It’s not just what’s said, but how. Liars, Fisher says, often respond immediately without pausing to think—because they’re not actually recalling a memory. They’re jumping straight to a rehearsed version of the truth. “I answered really quickly. I didn’t breathe, think about it, or try to remember,” he explained during the podcast.

So, how do you call it out without escalating things? Fisher recommends repeating the extreme back to the person, slowly and deliberately: “You never text while driving?” That one sentence, said calmly, can shake a lie loose. “What they’ll do most often is say, ‘Well, I mean, sometimes I do,’” Fisher said. “Now they know—‘never’ is a risk word.”

That moment of backpedaling is the giveaway. And it’s exactly when you don’t want to pounce. Instead, Fisher says, “Give them an out.” Saying something like “If you were texting, it’s OK” can ease the pressure and open the door to honesty.

Another strategy? Use silence. “Silence is the ultimate nemesis of liars,” he said. “They create dialogues in their minds for you.” A pause—even just five seconds—can make someone so uncomfortable they start explaining themselves without being asked.

But Fisher isn’t just interested in catching lies—he’s more focused on how we handle conflict in general. Turning every disagreement into something you have to “win,” he says, usually comes at a cost. “When you look to win an argument, you will often lose the relationship,” he explained.

So, when someone insists they never did something? Don’t rush to call them out. Pause. Let the silence do the work. You might be surprised by what they say next.