If You’ve Had COVID-19, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Could Be Next

You might be familiar with long COVID and the lingering effects of COVID-19. Long COVID is often associated with brain fog and fatigue—not unlike the effects of a condition called ME/CFS, better known as Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.

CFS is a condition that inflicts severe fatigue and cognitive impairment that some believed wasn’t even real until fairly recently. A new study by a researcher named Suzanne Vernon from the Bateman Home Center has discovered some new information indicating that SARS-CoV-2 infections may be contributing to a rise of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.

New Research Suggests Link Between COVID-19 and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Long COVID and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome have a lot of overlapping symptoms, so much so that researchers are beginning to wonder if the two could be related.

Vernon’s study of over 13,000 participants found that 4.5 percent of those who had COVID-19 had met the criteria for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, which is typically categorized by experiencing at least six months of abnormal fatigue. Of that 4.5 percent of participants, 89 percent met the criteria for long COVID.

The research found that white women between the ages of 46 and 65 who lived in rural areas were disproportionately represented, and overall people who had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 were more likely to develop Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.