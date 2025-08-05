‘I’m Just Dad’: Babyface Says His Kids Aren’t Familiar With His Music

Anyone who knows anything about R&B should know who Babyface is. He is integral to the tapestry of the genre since the late 80s. His songwriting and producing alone certify him as a legend. “End of The Road,” “Two Occasions,” “Rock Steady,” “Every Little Step,” “Can We Talk,” “I’m Your Baby Tonight,” “My, My, My,” “Another Sad Love Song.” That doesn’t even include his own classic songs like “Whip Appeal” and “Stressed Out.” I could sit here all day and praise his work.

However, as much as his work means the world to an R&B lover, this doesn’t exactly mean that he’s nearly as popular at home. In fact, his stardom and icon status doesn’t really apply to the young ones in his household. Recently, Babyface spoke to PEOPLE, where he admits that his adult kids Brandon and Dylan, and his teenage daughter Peyton, don’t know just how much their father means to music. “I’m Just Dad,” as he puts it. If it wasn’t for others and various exchanges outside of their household, they still might be completely oblivious. Now, they’re scratching the surface of what the producer/singer extraordinaire has in his catalog.

Babyface Says He’s ‘Just Dad’ Around The House Despite Fame

“I don’t know how much they really listen. Brandon, I think, has been listening more recently and telling me that I should do this and do that, do more of this. But I think that initially they’re still discovering me, through other people and through other things,” the legend says.

Despite the lack of career recognition at home, he’s about to head out on the road to rapturous applause. Elsewhere in the interview, Babyface talks about how he’ll join Charlie Wilson, El DeBarge, and K-Ci Hailey for their tour. He admits that one of the greatest joys he could have as a performer is highlighting the numerous records he’s done for others.

“That is one of the best parts of the show is when I go through the medley of songs that I did for other people,” Babyface explains. “It comes with so much more energy and it’s always a surprise for people, because they don’t realize how many songs and how much time that’s [spanned]. So it’s a great walk down memory lane.”