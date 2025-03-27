Incubus Frontman Brandon Boyd Teases New Album is ‘Ready to Go’

It has been eight years since Incubus dropped their more recent studio album, coincidentally titled 8, but the band’s frontman, Brandon Boyd, says a new one is “ready to go” but likely still won’t be released until October.

While speaking with FluxFM, Boyd announced that Incubus plans to release their new album later this fall, and confirmed that they worked on it with longtime producer Brendan O’Brien, who has produced a number of other albums for the band, including …A Crow Left Of The Murder (2004) and Light Grenades (2006).

“He’s my favorite producer that I’ve ever worked with,” Boyd exclaimed, “and I’m so happy that we got to re-engage with him for this experience.”

Incubus Is Putting the Final Touches on Their Album Artwork

Boyd went on to say that the untitled album is finished, as in mixed, mastered and “ready to go.” The last thing they are working on is the album artwork, but he lamented that it still takes a lot of time to have an album hyped up and ready to drop these days.

“The sad part about finishing the album in this day and age is that, as much as I would like to just put it out,” Boyd said, as transcribed by Audio Ink Radio, “I would love to put it out tomorrow, and we could put it out tomorrow, but it would get just lost in the shuffle of the internet, you know what I mean?”

“And even if… we’re going to do like setup work for it, and it’s probably going to come out in October,” Boyd confirmed. “So, there will be a single that’ll come out before October. Probably in the next few months, there will be a single… Even with all of the setup that we’re going to do, it most likely will still get lost in the internet [laughs]. Because it’s the internet.”

Boyd noted that the forthcoming album “happened really fast, which is always a good sign for us,” and praised their new bass player, Nicole Row, for bringing a welcomed new energy to the band.

Incubus is “Totally In Love” With Their New Bass Player, Nicole Row

“When an album comes together, like quickly, it means that we have gotten into a flow state of sorts,” Boyd said. “That, and also it’s the first album we recorded, first new album, we recorded with Nicole Row, who is our new bass player. And she just she knocked it out of the park. We’re all totally in love with her, and she’s become a very fast asset to the band. We’re really, really happy that she jumped on board. So, yeah, it’s, it’s a lot of fun.”

Finally, Boyd expressed more excitement over the new album, and made it clear that the whole band is looking forward to getting out to fans, ‘So, personally, I think it’s a really great record, and I’m really proud of it,” he said, adding, “and all of us in the band are really proud of it. We had a wonderful time recording it.”

While fans wait for the new album, they can still catch Incubus on tour this summer, playing their 2001 album Morning View in its entirety.