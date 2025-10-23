The iPad Pro M4 Is On Sale. Should You Buy It?

Amazon just announced the iPad Pro M5 last week, and as of Wednesday, October 22, people have been walking out of retail stores with them and receiving them at their doorsteps. It’s the latest, the greatest, and it nudges the poor iPad Pro M4 away from the limelight just as the iPad Pro M4 did last year to the iPad Pro M3. Life in the Apple jungle is cruel.

Whereas you’ll need to fork over at least $999 for an iPad Pro M5, you can take advantage of a $100-off deal that’s sprung up to keep people interested in buying up the remaining stock of iPad Pro M4s.

There’s an even better deal, though, where it’s $150 off. Not everyone can shop it, though.

a better sale, but members only

Whether you should go for the iPad Pro M4 or just bite the bullet and fork over the extra $100-150 for the iPad Pro M5 comes down to how much storage you choose and what you want to do with your iPad Pro. I cover the details that’ll help you make a choice in this story here.

If you’re a member at BJ’s Wholesale Club, the iPad Pro M4 is on an even better sale there for $850. It costs $60 per year to sign up as a member at BJ’s, which is required if you want to purchase from BJ’s, just like Costco and Sam’s Club.

If you’re a BJ’s member, great. What are you waiting for? Even if you’re not, you could sign up for a BJ’s membership and buy the iPad, and it’d only cost you $11 more than if you bought the iPad Pro M4 from Amazon for $899.

And you’d still have 364 more days to shop at BJ’s for other things, like eight-packs of lawn chairs and huge, wooden ammo crates full of pigs-in-a-blanket.