‘This Is the Year of Blood’: Iranian Protesters Are Back on the Streets

Demonstrators took to the streets on Thursday night in several Iranian cities to mark the 40th day since the execution of two men charged with involvement in last year’s protests.

The fresh protests broke a period of relative calm after a harsh government crackdown on demonstrators, with more than 100 people facing charges punishable by execution.

Small protests broke out on Thursday night, marking the first demonstrations in recent weeks. Videos posted on social media showed groups of people gathering and chanting anti-government slogans.

Protesters chanted, “this is the year of blood,” as well as “woman, life, freedom,” the rallying cry for the protests that rocked the country in 2022.

Large protests in Iran were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being arrested by the so-called “morality police” in September 2022 for allegedly wearing an “inappropriate” head covering. The huge crowds that took to the streets across the country marked one of the most serious challenges to the Iranian government in recent years.

Mohsen Shekari and Majid Reza Rahnavard were both put to death in December for their roles in the protests.

Iran has cracked down on the protests with an iron fist, and according to US-based rights group Human Rights Activists News Agency, over 500 people have been killed while protesting more than 19,000 people arrested by security forces and awaiting long sentences, including the death penalty.

Videos on social media showed groups of people gathering in different cities, including Tehran, Arak, Sanandaj, Isfahan, and Karaj. It’s common in many countries including Iran to mark the 40th day after a person’s death.

The Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights posted videos showing burning tires in Sanandaj on Thursday and a gathering of protesters on Friday.

In Zahedan, an area hit hard by security forces, people took to the streets on Friday as part of a weekly demonstration in the Sunni-majority area, demanding the release of “political prisoners.”

The Iranian government has dismissed the protests as “riots” and dubbed them as a “foreign plot” against the regime but has since made concessions on the government’s attempt to boost the presence of morality police.

However, people have continued to break the silence by chanting from their balconies, despite the harsh crackdowns on protests and fears of long sentences and the death penalty.