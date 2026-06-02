Beloved Rock Guitarist Suffers Heart Attack, Forced to Undergo Emergency Triple Bypass Surgery

Longtime nu-metal guitarist Sonny Mayo has suffered a heart attack and been forced to undergo emergency triple bypass surgery.

In a Meal Train fundraiser, a friend of Mayo’s—Megan Wright—explained what happened and why he and his family need some support at this time. “Our dear friend Sonny suffered a heart attack and had a life-saving triple bypass surgery,” the fundraiser bio reads. “Please support Lara and Sonny while he recovers over the next couple months.”

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“The first month home will be full-time caretaking for Lara and will be the highest risk for infections and sickness,” the bio continues, “so bringing meals to them will support his recovery tremendously! If you can’t bring a meal, please continue to cover them in prayer!”

This was reportedly Mayo’s third heart attack

In an update from Mayo’s wife, Lara, the family expressed gratitude for fans’ support and shared how the musician is doing. “Thank you first of all to Megan for making this and to all of you for your love and support,” Lara wrote. “Sonny is in a lot of pain, and it will be a challenging road to recovery.”

“This was his 3rd heart attack, and they could not put any more stents in,” she continued. “His main arteries were 80% blocked, so this painful but necessary surgery has saved his life.” Lara then added, “I’m so beyond grateful to God that he is still with us. If you have met him, you know how amazing he is- thank you all for helping and being in our life and sending up much-needed prayer!!!”

Sonny Mayo is well-known for his time playing with bands like Snot and Sevendust

Mayo is a renowned heavy metal and rock guitarist who has played with several high-profile bands. Famously, Mayo was the on-off guitarist for fan-favorite nu-metal band Snot since 1995. He even played on the band’s iconic 1997 album, Get Some.

Notably, he was also a member of Sevendust from 2005 to 2008. During his time with the band, he performed on three albums: Next (2005), Alpha (2007), and Chapter VII: Hope & Sorrow (2008). Mayo has also played with bands like Hed PE, Amen, and Ugly Kid Joe.

At the time of this writing, the Meal Train fundraiser for Mayo had raised $7,825 on a goal of only $500.