Polaroid Is After Those Gen Z Dollar Bills With Its New, Surprise-Launched Camera

True to Polaroid’s nature, Polaroid announced a new camera on the same day that it went on sale. An hour ago nobody even knew the Go Gen 3 was in the cards. Now you can order one and have it ship out today. So Polaroid doesn’t just instant-print little square photos for you to pin up on your fridge. It basically instant-prints new camera launches, too.

go on, get it

Polaroid is sneakily trying to coin the term Analog Summer in its press release. We’ll see if it takes. Like you’d expect from anything under the Polaroid brand name, the Go Gen 3 is the newest Polaroid instant film camera. It’s a little one. Not as big as an apple, but larger than a clementine. You know, peach-sized?

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That makes it Polaroid’s smallest camera, too. Compared to the Polaroid Now Gen 3, which came out earlier this year, the Go Gen 3 lacks the Now’s autofocus. Polaroid says it optimized the Go Gen 3’s fixed focus for close-up shots; there’s also a built-in flash.

There’s a reflective mirror on the front for lining up selfies, a timer so that you have time to set the camera down and run to join that group shot, and a double exposure mode for funky shots that give up realism in favor of dramatic, ethereal images.

The Go Gen 3 spits out smaller prints than the Now Gen 3—about 4.7cm square instead of 7.9cm square. That means the Go Gen 3 uses Polaroid Go film instead of the more expensive i-Type film, and you can shoot more photos before your wallet runs dry. Can’t go wrong figuring out which film to use when it’s named like that.

Ninety bucks gets you a Go Gen 3 in your choice of five colors: white, black, teal blue, ice blue, or purple. Because Polaroid doesn’t do wait times—it’s an instant camera company, baby, accent on the instant—your order from Amazon or B&H Photo Video ships out immediately. Yes, even today, on launch day.