Is Brown Rice Really Healthier Than White Rice?

Here I was, assuming I was choosing health over taste by eating brown rice…all the while unknowingly poisoning myself.

A new study has found that brown rice—often touted as a healthier alternative to white rice— contains 24 percent more arsenic and 40 percent more inorganic arsenic than white rice.

While the study authors stated that “there are no acute public health risks indicated for the general American population from rice-related arsenic exposures, the World Health Organization (WHO) notes that “long-term exposure to arsenic from drinking water and food can cause cancer and skin lesions.”

Not only that, but it’s also associated with cardiovascular disease and diabetes and negatively impacts cognitive development in young children. It’s even been linked to increased deaths in young adults.

“The values reported in the analysis indicate that there is a potential risk to harmful exposure to arsenic from brown rice among children under the age of 5,” the researchers wrote. “However, the daily inorganic arsenic exposure for most Americans within the analysis did not rise to a level that was a concern to pose elevated risks of harmful health outcomes.”

So, should you cut out brown rice altogether? That doesn’t seem necessary. I mean, it’s still more nutrient-dense than white rice.

However, it is important to be aware of these findings and perhaps cut back on your consumption. You can always switch between brown rice and other grains/types of rice, so you’re not overindulging yet still reaping its benefits.

On the other hand, you can also lessen the arsenic content by thoroughly rinsing the rice when it’s raw, cooking it in boiling water, and rinsing it again when it’s cooked. These simple preparation methods can significantly reduce your risk of arsenic consumption.

Additionally, pregnant women, infants, and young children should limit their rice intake altogether, as the potential negative side effects are simply not worth it.