Disney+ Launched Today and It’s Already Down

The streaming wars are off to a bumpy start, everybody. Disney’s new streamer, Disney+, may be a content behemoth with its sights set on Netflix, but its launch on Tuesday looks, uh, less than ideal. According to Variety, new users trying to watch The Mandalorian or two dogs kiss over a plate of spaghetti or whatever have reportedly been met with a dreaded “unable to connect to Disney+” error message while trying to navigate the platform and stream shows.
Some error messages are pointing users to call customer service, but the Disney+ helpline seems to be just as overwhelmed:
As of Tuesday morning, it looks like the streamer is still struggling, but Disney promised in a tweet that it is “working quickly to resolve any current issues.”
It’s unclear when, exactly, those issues will be fixed—but all launch day problems aside, Disney+ is now a thing that exists, and you can sign up for a seven-day free trial right now if you desperately want to watch a bunch of Disney classics like The Shaggy DA and Fuzzbucket without playing the $6.99 monthly fee. Enjoy!