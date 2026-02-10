Isaiah Rashad Teases Highly Anticipated New Album: ‘Best Body of Work I Ever Did’

Fans are more than accustomed to waiting for music from Isaiah Rashad. The wait between The Sun’s Tirade in 2016 and The House is Burning in 2021 nearly eclipsed five years. Despite the feverous desire for more music, Rashad never changed up his release rate. Once again, his fans are zeroing in on another five-year wait for another album. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too much longer.

In a screenshot from his Instagram group chat with fans, Isaiah Rashad revealed that an album is guaranteed to come out this year. Music videos and master mixes are inbound, and it’s good enough that he feels like it’s the ‘best body of work I ever did.’ Unfortunately, he can’t release it on his birthday, May 16, 2026, as he would like. Nevertheless, Rashad is cobbling up ideas on how to usher in the new era. “Wish It could land on my bday (selfishly) but it’s gone drop when it drop,” he said.

Videos by VICE

Isaiah Rashad Slated to Release New Album After May 2026

Everything Rashad has shared about the album thus far sounds like it could be his Magnum Opus. When he spoke to us in August 2025, he described a comprehensive encapsulation of Black Southern music. From sensual soul to raunchy rap to funky trunk rattlers, the Cilvia Demo rapper is covering a lot of ground.

“The biggest inspiration for me was Fousheé… Prince, I’ve been having “If I Was Your Girlfriend” on repeat for 2-3 months. The, for this tail end part of my project, this girl PLUTO from Atlanta. She’s been inspiring me and this other girl BunnaB,” Isaiah Rashad said. “I’m touching more [Outkast’s] Stankonia and The Love Below more than anything else. I would say Top made compromises for the creativity on this one, so I appreciate it.”

When Rashad mused about the prospect of performing the album on tour, there was a contagious excitement in his voice. Particularly, it’s the concept of a live band that enticed him the most. He only had the opportunity to play that way overseas during his last outing. Now, the next record allows Isaiah Rashad to do it across an entire tour.

“We did it in Europe on the last [tour.] I wish I could’ve did it the whole time. The first time I played with a band was with this guy Tony Royster Jr., one of Jay-Z’s drummers. That was the coldest drummer I’ve ever seen, the first time I ever did something like that,” he recalled.