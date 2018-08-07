How J Balvin Became a Global Star: Noisey Meets

Over the last seven years, Colombian superstar J Balvin has become one of the biggest and most influential musicians in the world. The reggaeton star creates genre-bending music that’s on the scale of some of the biggest artists in the world—and this summer, he’s been cruising at the top of the Billboard charts with a feature alongside fellow reggaeton star Bad Bunny on Cardi B’s “I Like It.” Balvin’s music is joyous and catchy, and what makes him so appealing is his uncompromising devotion to reggaeton. Noisey recently caught up with J Balvin, and he invited us into his world.

This video is presented by TAG Heuer.