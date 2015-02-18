“Find Yourself” with Jacco Gardner and His New Psychedelic Pop Gem

It’s hard to hear Jacco Gardner and not think of the crossroads of rock and psychedelia, when the Beatles got a little more trippy, Syd was still with Pink Floyd, and pop nuggets were still the focus, not the 7-20+ minute epics that would proliferate as the decade wore on. His newest effort Hypnophobia returns to those early explorations, dropping expansive and far-out pop gems that innocently and fondly recall, but do not ape, those days when reverb didn’t immediately remind you of Coldplay and U2. The track “Find Yourself” is a stellar example, and makes its debut here for the first time. Stream it below and look for the Hypnophobia LP on May 5 via his new label home Polyvinyl. Order yours.

Catch Gardner on tour at the dates below.

JACCO GARDNER on TOUR

Sat. March 14 – Denton, TX @ Denton Music Festival

Mon. March 16 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas (Do512 SXSW Party)

Wed. March 18 – Austin, TX @ Dutch Impact on Cedar St (Dutch Impact SXSW Party, 11am)

Wed. March 18 – Austin, TX @ Waterloo Records

Thu. March 19 – Austin, TX @ Flamingo Cantina (Under The Radar SXSW Party)

Thu. March 19 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas (Austin Psych Fest SXSW Party, 4:15pm)

Thu. March 19 – Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlie’s (Polyvinyl SXSW Showcase, 9pm)

Fri. March 20 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas (Panache SXSW Showcase, 11:25pm)

Sat. March 21 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas (Burgerama SXSW Party, 3:30pm)

Sat. March 21 – Austin, TX @ Spider House (Panache SXSW RAGER, 6pm)

Sun. March 22 – Austin, TX @ Beerland (Panache SXSW Hangover Party, 6pm)

Wed. March 25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Thu. March 26 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium

Fri. March 27 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

Sat. March 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

Sun. March 29 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory (Burgerama IV)