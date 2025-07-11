Jack White Literally Just Got His First Cell Phone

In a world of things that are hard to believe, I’ve just stumbled on one of the most surprising. Apparently, Jack White… yes, THAT Jack White, frontman and co-founder of The White Stripes… just got his first cell phone. Ever.

Over on Instagram, the Grammy-winning rock icon shared some photos with his new smartphone, which was a gift for his 50th birthday. “Well y’all it’s either all over for me now or just the beginning,” he wrote in the caption. “I am now the reluctant owner of a cellular telephone for the first time in my life!”

White then went on to reveal that the phone was “a lovely 50th birthday present courtesy of my gorgeous and thoughtful wife Mrs. Olivia Jean” who also snapped the photos he shared, which you can see below.

“I’ve been saying that my days were numbered for years,” White joked, explaining that there are a lot of thiengs he hasn’t been able to do without a smart phone, like “listen to my music in my car” or “park at a parking lot by myself because of QR codes.”

“I guess Olivia decided to be kind and put me (and all my loved ones) out of my misery,” White added. “I thought if I could make it to 50 years old at least without ever having one that I could be proud of myself, and I am.”

White then concluded his post: “Can’t wait to talk to you all soon. My phone number is the square root of all of our combined social interaction times Pi.”

Earlier this year, The White Stripes drummer Meg White celebrated her 50th birthday, and she got a heartfelt tribute from he former bandmate, Jack.

In an Instagram post, Jack shared a photo of Meg and wrote a sweet message in the caption: “HAPPY 50TH BIRTHDAY to my big sister, the great Meg White. There’s only one of you, Meggo. They broke the mold. You’re still inspiring people, including me.” He then concluded his post, “Love you so much,” and signed it, “Jack III.”