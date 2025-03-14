Jack White Changed ‘Corporation’ Lyrics to Criticize Trump and Elon Musk

Jack White has never been shy about his ire for Donald Trump, and he recently criticized the U.S. President again — along with Tesla chairman Elon Musk — by changing the words to his 2018 song “Corporation” during a concert.

The lyric switchup happened back in February while White was performing his final North American show on the No Name tour in Boston. In footage of the concert — which only recently began circulating online — White first took shots at Musk, whom Trump appointed head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

“I was thinking about taking government subsidies and starting my own electric car company; Who’s with me?” White sang. “I’m thinking about not being elected. Never holding a public office. Never serving one day of military service, But somehow having the authority to control parts of the US Government; Who’s with me?”

White then took aim at Trump, singing: “I’m thinking about not being properly vetted by the Supreme Court or Congress, Just doing whatever the hell I want because some fucking bloated asshole orange fucking gorilla whose failed at every business he’s ever ran wants me to be his golf cart partner.”

In other Jack White news, the rocker is in the midst of a new run of tour dates and is currently overseas before coming back stateside in April.

See below for the full list of Jack White’s current 2025 tour dates:

Mar 13, 2025 – Nagoya, Japan – Diamond Hall

Mar 15, 2025 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu Pit

Mar 17, 2025 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu Pit

Apr 3, 2025 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

Apr 4, 2025 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

Apr 5, 2025 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

Apr 7, 2025 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

Apr 8, 2025 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

Apr 10, 2025 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

Apr 11, 2025 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

Apr 12, 2025 – Detroit, MI – The Masonic Temple Theatre

Apr 13, 2025 – Detroit, MI – The Masonic Temple Theatre

Apr 15, 2025 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Apr 16, 2025 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

Apr 18, 2025 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

Apr 19, 2025 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

May 4, 2025 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

May 5, 2025 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

May 6, 2025 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

May 8, 2025 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

May 9, 2025 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

May 10, 2025 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

May 12, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

May 13, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

May 15, 2025 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

May 16, 2025 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

May 17, 2025 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

May 19, 2025 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

May 20, 2025 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

May 22, 2025 – Vancouver, Canada – The Commodore Ballroom

May 23, 2025 – Vancouver, Canada – The Commodore Ballroom

May 24, 2025 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn