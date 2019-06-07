Jammy Stone Fruit Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

special equipment:

1 nonstick bakeware liner



for the sesame candy:

canola oil

¾ cup|160 grams granulated sugar

¼ cup|85 grams honey

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground cardamom

½ cup|65 grams black sesame seeds

½ cup|65 grams white sesame seeds

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

¼ teaspoon baking soda

Videos by VICE

for the jammy stone fruit:

3 pounds|1500 grams stone fruit (nectarines, peaches, plums, cherries and/or apricots), peeled

and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 ½ cups|340 grams granulated sugar

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

for the whipped cream:

2 cups|500 ml heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons confectioners sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

Make the sesame candy: Place the nonstick bakeware liner on a baking sheet and grease with canola oil. Place the sugar, honey, salt, cardamom, and 1 tablespoon water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium, stirring constantly. Add the sesame seeds and cook for 3-4 minutes, or until the mixture turns an amber caramel color. Remove from the heat and stir in butter until smooth, then add the baking soda. Pour the mixture onto the prepared baking sheet and cool until set, about 30 minutes. Break the candy into large pieces and transfer to a large plastic bag. Seal the bag, then pound with a meat mallet until the candy is pulverized and the consistency of coarse sand. Make the jammy stone fruit: Combine the fruit and sugar in a large heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring constantly, until the fruit juices have released and the mixture has thickened, about 5 minutes. Add the lemon juice and balsamic vinegar and cook for 30 minutes more, or until a thick, jam-like consistency has been achieved. Pour into a large bowl and cool in the refrigerator. Make the whipped cream: Place the cream, confectioners’ sugar, and vanilla in a large bowl. Using a hand mixer, beat the heavy cream until stiff peaks form. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. To build the dessert, place ⅓ cup of jam on the bottom of each glass. Layer with a few spoonfuls of pulverized sesame candy, and top that with ⅓ cup whipped cream. Repeat the layers once more and top with more candy.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.