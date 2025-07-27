Jay-Z Makes Big Push for Caesar’s Palace Casino in Times Square

Jay-Z said it himself on “Diamonds From Sierra Leone,” “I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man.” It only makes sense that he busts out his savvy to try and make advances for more money in NY. He’s done it before, investing in the Brooklyn Nets early in their infancy before withdrawing later. Now, he sees the world of gambling becoming a legal, lucrative business across the country. Consequently, he wants in on the business. His first order of business? A casino, smack dab in the middle of Times Square.

Recently, Jay-Z and Roc Nation held a committee with SL Green and Caesars Entertainment in hopes of securing a Caesars Palace Casino in Times Square. 44 minutes in, Roc Nation CEO introduces Hov to speak. There, he emphasizes that these kinds of partnership and working across different boroughs is what “New York really looks like.” If Paradise, Nevada is the primary location for a Caesars Palace, it only makes sense to spread out to the biggest city in the country.

Jay-Z Makes Proposal for Caesars Palace Casino in Times Square

“I’m trying to reserve myself — it’s a very good idea,” Hov says. “Very good alignment for us to fulfill the promise of of Times Square.”

Reports detail that, alongside SL Green and Caesars Entertainment, Jay-Z and Roc Nation have made their bid that would create 3,000 construction jobs and over 3,800 permanent jobs. Additionally, it would add $7 billion in tax dollars, $26.7 billion for local businesses in New York.

However, Jay-Z also has some adversaries in this bid. The Broadway community and various other community organizations see the potential harm in introducing this to the community. “This casino’s developers don’t care about improving this neighborhood,” President of The Broadway League Jason Laks says. “They are looking to profit on the backs of residents, local businesses, and the theater workers, producers, and owners who have brought us back from the pandemic.

“SL Green and Caesars can continue to promise millions of dollars to buy a veneer of support,” he continues in his statement against Jay-Z and Caesar’s. “But the residents and workers of this neighborhood see through it. These are massive corporations with virtually unlimited resources. But Broadway represents creative vitality and is the beating cultural heart of this city, something fundamentally different from what a casino represents.”