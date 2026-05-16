Jealousy Is Normal, But These 12 Thoughts Mean You’re in a Full-Blown Spiral

Jealousy is one of those emotions everyone experiences, and nobody wants to admit. It bubbles up at work parties, in Instagram comment sections, in the middle of perfectly good relationships for absolutely no reason. And once it starts, it has a way of totally hijacking your brain.

A new paper by Robert Leahy of Weill-Cornell Medical College, published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology and covered by Psychology Today, takes a different approach to the emotion by mapping the specific thoughts that feed it. Using Emotional Schema Therapy, Leahy identifies 12 cognitive distortions that turn a manageable feeling into a full-scale internal disaster.

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The framework is built around the idea that jealousy is driven by the stories people tell themselves about their emotions, including the belief that the feeling will never pass, that it’s shameful to have, and that it’s somehow unique to them. Attachment style factors in, too. Securely attached people tend to let jealous thoughts move through without much damage. Anxiously attached people, already running on a low-grade fear of abandonment, can find that a completely innocent work happy hour becomes a four-hour mental meltdown.

Ryan, a 44-year-old man Leahy treated for extreme jealousy, spent the early part of therapy just learning to name what was happening. He’d pay attention to which distortions showed up throughout the day, then bring them to a dedicated 15-minute “Worry Time” session each evening rather than letting them run 24 hours. Put the jealousy on a schedule. Stop letting it freelance.

Here are the 12 thoughts, per Leahy’s research:

Mind reading: Deciding you already know what someone is thinking, without any actual evidence, and proceeding accordingly. (“He definitely thinks she’s hotter than me.”) Fortunetelling: Treating your worst fears about the future as facts that have already been confirmed. (“She’s going to leave. I can just feel it.”) Catastrophizing: Convincing yourself that the bad thing, if it happened, would completely destroy you. (“If he cheated, I’d never recover from that.”) Labeling: Boiling yourself down to a single unflattering word and letting that word do all the thinking. (“I’m boring. That’s just who I am.”) Discounting positives: Deciding that every good thing about the relationship is either a fluke or beside the point. (“Yeah, things are good right now, but that doesn’t mean anything.”) Negative filtering: Treating one bad data point as the only data point that counts. (“We haven’t had sex in two weeks. That’s all I need to know.”) Overgeneralizing: Taking one moment and building an entire narrative out of it that confirms everything you were already afraid of. (“He didn’t text back last night. He’s pulling away. This is how it always starts.”) Dichotomous thinking: Concluding that because something went wrong, everything is wrong, forever. (“Nothing in this relationship is working anymore.”) Shoulds: Holding your partner to a set of internal rules they never agreed to and judging every deviation accordingly. (“A person who actually loved me wouldn’t find anyone else attractive.”) Personalizing: Interpreting everything your partner does as a direct commentary on your value as a person. (“She laughed at his joke. She never laughs like that with me. I must be the problem.”) Blaming: Deciding that your partner is the architect of your misery and acting accordingly. (“He did that on purpose. He wanted me to see.”) Emotional reasoning: Treating the fact that you feel something as proof that it’s true. (“I feel like something’s wrong, which means something is wrong.”)

The point of naming them isn’t to pile shame onto people who already feel bad. Most of these thoughts are automatic, fast, and feel completely airtight in the moment. The exercise is catching them before they compound.

Getting comfortable with not knowing everything was the hardest part for Ryan. But he got there. He also came to see his jealousy as a signal that he actually gave a damn about the relationship. Way healthier than checking your partner’s location for the fourth time before bed.