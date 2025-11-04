Jeezy Sets World Record for Largest Orchestra for Hip-Hop Concert

Hip-hop has been enamored with going classical and orchestral lately. Nas took Illmatic from DJ Premier to grand string sections. Rick Ross took his brand of lavish excess and presented it with a rich orchestra as his backing. The way music sounds and the general ambiance of performances on NPR Tiny Desks suggest this shift was inevitable. Naturally, the grand, live horns make a ton of sense for what Jeezy has to offer. I can hear “Trap Star” right now with a brass section. But it’s not enough just to have a big band. He has to reach new heights and break records too.

Recently, the Thug Motivation 101 rapper set the Guinness World Record for the largest orchestra of a hip-hop concert. Jeezy performed with a staggering 101 orchestra musicians on stage at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, a part of his current residency in the city. Additionally, Guinness adjudicator Andy Glass presented him on stage with the award to crown the honor.

Naturally, Georgia’s own basked in his accomplishment by celebrating with a post on Instagram. “It has always been my purpose to motivate and inspire my culture,” he says. “Thank you to everyone involved for believing in my vision. Couldn’t have done it without you. This one’s for the books… literally.” Additionally, Jeezy wrote in a separate post, “A winner is a dreamer who never gave up.”

Currently, he has two more shows lined up at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino for December. Given the festive season, Jeezy is following a theme, opting for the Nutcracker to bring in Christmas cheer. It should make for a fascinating combination, pairing the vibe of Santa Claus with trap music. “All There” but with sleigh bells.