Jenny Lewis Celebrated Her 50th Birthday by Getting Married, but the Bride Looked Pretty Ruff

Rilo Kiley singer Jenny Lewis just celebrated her 50th birthday, and she did so in a very unique style. Lewis used the occasion to have a wedding ceremony with her dog as part of her birthday party.

The indie rock legend posted about the experience on social media, sharing some photos and commenting, “I married my dog for my 50th birthday…BLESS!”

i married my dog for my 50th birthday…

BLESS! pic.twitter.com/1gAosoDz7Y — jenny lewis (@jennylewis) January 10, 2026

In addition to her vows, The Independent reported that Lewis performed “Such Great Heights” with her Postal Service bandmate Ben Gibbard. She also played Phantom Planet’s “California” with the band’s frontman, Alex Greenwald. Other musicians spotted performing at the party include Morgan Nagler (Whispertown) and Farmer Dave Scher.

The indie music legend has always been candid about being close with her beloved pup, Bobby Rhubarb. She once paid tribute to the cockapoo through the song “Puppy and a Truck”, from her 2023 album Joy’All. During an interview with Colorado Sound, Lewis shared a little about the song and its accompanying music video.

Jenny Lewis’ puppy, Bobby Rhubarb, was a gift from a friend

“We shot that on the road,” she said, confirming that she co-produced the clip. “Yeah, my tour manager had a drone and an iPhone, and we got all of this footage just kind of filming our little experience on the road. And then afterwards, I put it together with an editor.”

Lewis went on to say, “I’m involved in all of my videos. I directed [the videos for] ‘Just One of the Guys’ and ‘She’s Not Me’. But I love collaborating as well, I love working with other people and having that collaborative visual experience.

Play video

Coming back around to Bobby Rhubarb, Lewis also confirmed that she was, in fact, the pup in the music video. “She was a gift during the pandemic. My friend brought her to me from Chicago, because I was feeling a little bit down, and she has just totally changed my life,” Lewis gushed.

“She doesn’t love the drums, so she stays in the dressing room,” Lewis continued. “But during the tour, she would call me from backstage. A phone would ring on stage, and I’d pick up the phone, and it would be like, ‘Ruff, ruff, ruff,” I’d be like, ‘Bobby Rhubarb, come on, I’m on stage right now, playing for thousands of people,’ and she’d go, ‘Ruff, ruff, ruff.’ And I’d say, ‘Wait, you want the audience to bark?’ ‘No, I can’t ask them to do that,’ and then everyone would start barking.”