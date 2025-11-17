As Jerry Cantrell Approaches the End of a Musical Chapter, He Tells Us What Is (And Isn’t) on the Horizon, Football Included

The past few years have been busy for Jerry Cantrell. The Alice in Chains guitarist has been on the road in support of his 2024 solo album, I Want Blood. On this run, he has headlined, opened for Bush, and performed at festivals worldwide. Sitting backstage at Corona Capital festival in Mexico City, the final show on his year-plus trek on the road, Cantrell isn’t necessarily in a reflective mood (after all, in mere minutes, his beloved Seattle Seahawks are about to take on the Los Angeles Rams in a clash of NFC West titans. So, his focus is on that and his set). Nonetheless, he appreciates where his musical journey has taken him.

“As my sister [Heart guitarist] Nancy Wilson said to me the other day, ‘I don’t have any other skills,’” Cantrell jokes.

Yet, here he is, nearly 35 years after Alice in Chains released their first album, soldiering on. Before his golden hour set, we caught up with Cantrell, where he discussed his recent appearance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honoring his Seattle cohorts, Soundgarden, his thoughts on the Rock Hall, and what’s next as this latest chapter comes to a close.

VICE: What are you going to focus on now that this cycle with I Want Blood is wrapping up?

Jerry Cantrell: In 2021, I made a record called Brighten and went out and toured. I had a lot of fun doing it, and we didn’t have anything else going on at the moment. So, I made another one, which was this one. I’ve had a lot of fun doing it, and I keep my focus where I am at the moment. Right now, I’m focused on finishing this campaign, and then we’ll figure out what we do next year.

How was it being at the Rock Hall and performing with Soundgarden?

Fun, but it’s always hectic because it’s live TV. It’s always good seeing everybody. Seeing a couple of bands that really mean a lot to me, Soundgarden being one, and Bad Company another, along with [Wrecking Crew bassist] Carol Kaye. It’s always cool to see the community rally to recognize art, hard work, and the artists who stand out and influence generations. I’ve been part of a couple of [Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremonies] for my friends’ inductions with Heart and now Soundgarden. It feels good.

With Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Soundgarden now inducted into the Rock Hall, how do you feel about Alice in Chains eventually getting in?

It’s nice to be recognized and to be honored. But does it really validate your career or make or break you if you’re in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame or not? No. But it’s nice, right? It’s a nice thing, and I’ve seen it firsthand with a lot of bands that I care about, that I grew up listening to and were inspired and influenced by, and see them go through the process and kind of have that moment. It’s a beautiful thing.

What are some of the new rock bands out there that excite you?

Man, I’m the worst person to ask that question. I spend so much time kind of doing my own stuff. Unless I’m playing at a festival or something, I run across somebody interesting, but yeah, I’m not. I’m not much of a listener, or I don’t keep up with current bands.

So, who wins the NFC and goes to the Super Bowl?

It’s going to be between the Rams and the Seahawks. One of those teams is going to be in it.