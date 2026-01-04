Jill Scott Recalls How She Upset One of Her ‘Heroes’ Because They Thought She Called Them Fat

Imagine getting to meet one of your heroes and accidentally offending them. It has to be one of the most embarrassing moments of someone’s life to misspeak towards someone you look up to. Unfortunately, Jill Scott had one of these awkward moments.

She recently spoke with Tank and J. Valentine during a January 3rd episode of the R&B Money podcast. There, in promotion of her upcoming album, Scott participated in the I Ain’t Sayin’ No Names segment of the show. Essentially, the guest has to recall something wild they experienced in the industry while keeping things low and anonymous. For Jill Scott, there was an intense moment at an award show that definitely got blown out of proportion.

After seeing one of her heroes in music on the red carpet, she reached out in excitement. After expressing how much they meant to her at a rapid pace, there was a bit of verbiage that caught the anonymous person off guard. “I run over to her, and I say too fast, ‘Oh my god, I love you so much. I listen to you all the time. You inspire me so much. You are a beast,’” Scott recounts to the hosts.

Afterwards, the other person just glared at Scott. Meanwhile, the “Golden” crooner tried to figure out what happened and tried not to take the hostile response to heart. “And she kind of just looked at me. And I was like, ‘Oh, okay. I might have did too much,’” Jill Scott says.

Then, someone in connection to the artist walked over “with her face all scrunched up,” confirming Scott offended them. Naturally, she inquired about what went wrong. Evidently, they took the “beast” phrasing the wrong way and thought they were name-calling. “I say, ‘Hey, what did I say?’ She said, ‘You called me obese,’” Jill Scott recalls. “What the hell I look like calling somebody obese?” In the end, the artist remained “mad” and “fuming” despite the misconception.

In other Jill Scott news, on a late December 2024 episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, she reflected on all the tough times she’s gone through over the years. Despite being one of the most legendary R&B singers of all time, it doesn’t mean that she hasn’t gone through her fair share of woes, too.

“It’s like all the lessons that you get, all the things that deter you are really the impetus for your greatness,” Jill Scott explains. “These things are character-building. And you learn as you go. Nobody’s perfect. And I’m divorced twice. Like, there’s no way that I’ve had a perfect existence. I’ve lost more money than people have ever made or ever will, multiple times.”