Here’s Jim-E Stack’s Video for “Deadstream,” Which Features Like a Thousand Fanmade Vines

If you’re not familiar, Jim-E Stack is a sample-happy electronic producer who’s based in Brooklyn. He makes music that sounds like you’re standing on top of a bridge in the middle of the night, stretching your arms out to the sky, wrapped in a cascade of nostalgia. His track “Deadstream” has been a slow-burning club hit this year, and Noisey is happy to premiere the visual—which is a bit unusual. The video features footage exclusively taken from fan-submitted Vines that were soundtracked by the song, embracing the chaotic yet soothing nature of the music.

“Deadstream” was directed and edited by Dillon Moore and Dan Streit.