Jupiter Will Shine Brighter Than Any Star This Weekend: Here’s How to See It

This weekend, the night sky is giving us a rare and generous gift. It hands you a spectacle that doesn’t require an app, a subscription, or a graduate degree. Look east after sunset, and you’ll see it immediately. It’s bright, and it’s center stage. That’s Jupiter, and it will outshine every star in the sky as it reaches opposition.

Opposition happens when Earth lines up directly between Jupiter and the Sun. The geometry here is important. Jupiter rises at sunset, stays visible all night, and sets around dawn. It’s also as close to us as it gets this year, which is why it looks absurdly bright.

Videos by VICE

All you need to do is make sure you’re looking up at the sky this Saturday, January 10. And if you miss it, you’ll still be able to catch it through January 12. According to Live Science, Jupiter will shine at magnitude –2.7, easily beating out Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky.

How to See Jupiter Shine Brightly This Weekend

You don’t need equipment to enjoy the show. Clear skies are enough. Jupiter will sit in the constellation Gemini, near the stars Pollux and Castor. Unlike stars, Jupiter won’t flicker. It holds its light steady, which makes it easy to spot once you know what you’re looking for.

If you do have binoculars, even better. Even a modest pair will show Jupiter as a small disk rather than a point of light. You’ll also see four tiny dots lined up beside it. Those are Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto, known collectively as the Galilean moons. They shift position night to night, which gives the whole scene a sense of motion.

A small telescope will take things to the next level. Dark cloud bands become visible across Jupiter’s surface, evidence of jet streams moving at insane speeds. Under good conditions, the Great Red Spot may also show itself, a storm that’s been raging for nearly two centuries and is large enough to swallow Earth.

While Jupiter dominates, Saturn is still hanging lower in the southwest after sunset. It’s dimmer, but its rings remain visible through a telescope and reward anyone willing to linger.

Jupiter will stay well placed for evening viewing through January and into February. This weekend is simply the peak moment. These are the moments you need to take advantage of in life. The ones that inspire awe and make you feel small in the best way.