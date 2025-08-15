Jurassic Park: Survival Finally Gets Some Gameplay Footage

It’s been two years since we first found out about Jurassic Park: Survival. Since then, things have been pretty quiet. Yesterday, however, the Jurassic World YouTube account finally dropped a new video containing details on the game and even a quick look at gameplay.

If you haven’t seen Jurassic World Rebirth, consider yourself blessed. That is all I’ll say on that movie. Setting that aside, my main issue with the entire concept of Jurassic Park sequels is the same as everyone else’s: Why are you going back?

There is literally no reason for anyone to be back on that island. Kill it all with fire. But Jurassic Park: Survival is exactly what a sequel to the original movie should have been.

Jurassic Park: Survival is the sequel we deserved all along

Play video

Jurassic Park: Survival takes place on Isla Nublar, one day after the events of the original movie, and you were left behind.

“Adventure through a fully realized Isla Nublar filled with reactive wildlife, dinosaurs, and other surprising threats. From the iconic towering park gates to the Visitor Center and beyond, Jurassic Park comes alive like never before”.

Abandoned on Isla Nublar, you play as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi. She was unable to get off the island with everyone else and is now forced to battle for her life against the deadliest creatures on the planet.

The behind-the-scenes trailer points out that the dev team went to great lengths to replicate the exact rooms, desk setups, and more from the 1993 adventure movie. If they can nail their vision, this might be an Indiana Jones and the Great Circle level game.

Jurassic Park: Survival doesn’t have a release date yet, but you can wishlist it on Steam now.