Even Celebrities Have Had Enough of Kanye’s Shit

The only person whose Twitter might be more divisive than Donald Trump’s right now might be Kanye West. Which is fitting since Ye seems to have gone HAM for Trump, signed MAGA hat and all.

West published dozens of tweets on Thursday morning on a number of topics, including his love of Trump. “You don’t have to agree with Trump, but the mob can’t make me not love him,” he said. He also compared their dragon energy, which is Charlie Sheen levels of Bruh, wut?

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/989179757651574784

Even as debates rage over his follower count in wake of these tweets, the only thing that matters is that Rihanna unfollowed him with no explanation.



Ice-T also tapped out, as did Teyana Taylor, Travis Scott, Cyhi The Prynce, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Chance The Rapper tried to explain West’s politics, even as John Legend went deep with perhaps the longest and most educational subtweet.

I imagine there's some comfort in imagining a future without racism and projecting that onto the present. Thinking if we just deny the truth, it doesn't exist. If history is erased, we don't have to deal with its consequences. However… — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 25, 2018

Jaden Smith tweeted “false idols”, which is pretty much how we’re feeling right now.



Twitter came out in force with all the drags.

https://twitter.com/mRiah/status/989234490164772864

Kanye doesn’t care about black people. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) April 25, 2018

I love Ye…however the only reason I’d talk to him is so that I could tell him to give Cudi the phone. https://t.co/iOs3cnVN9s — “SAMURAI” Now Playing (@LupeFiasco) April 25, 2018

And maybe we’ll get a new Jordan Peele movie outta this:

*Gets inspired

*Starts writing ‘Get Out 2’ https://t.co/zqOW6Xxx9v — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 25, 2018

Kim K, forever Ride or Die, had a lot to say, bandying about mental health casually, and had a word in Ye’s ear, giving us the most Kanye tweet of all time.